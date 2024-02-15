Investornewsbreaks - Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT) Announces Record-Breaking Pro Skateboarder As New Brand Ambassador

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT) , a wellness and functional beverage company, has a new brand ambassador. The company announced that American professional skateboarder and businessperson Danny Way has joined Safety Shot. In his new brand ambassador role, Way will work to increase awareness of the world's first patented wellness beverage designed to help people feel better faster by reducing blood alcohol content while also boosting clarity and overall mood. Way stated that“having survived and thrived through some serious hardship early in my life and injuries during my skateboarding career, believe me, I know about recovery.” He noted that he is a full supporter of Safety Shot's mission and will be“sharing my love for it with anyone who wants to get sharper and energized.” At age 15, Way became the youngest person to win a pro vert skateboarding contest at the World Skateboard Association Pro Vert Contest; he then went on to become an award-winning professional skateboarder. Safety Shot is the first-ever patented wellness beverage that reduces blood alcohol content in as little as 30 minutes. According to the company, the game-changing beverage helps process alcohol more efficiently, helps the body maintain hydration and improves the overall feeling of well-being through nootropics and vitamins.“As a record-breaking experimentalist skateboarder and businessperson, Danny exemplifies Safety Shot's thirst for life and resilience,” said Safety Shot CRO Josh Wagner in the press release.“We welcome him to our growing band of brand ambassadors who span a broad cultural swath with global reach and impact.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Safety Shot

Safety Shot, a wellness and functional beverage company, is set to launch Safety Shot, the first patented beverage on Earth that helps people feel better faster by reducing blood alcohol content and boosting clarity and overall mood. Safety Shot is available for purchase online at DrinkSafetyShot and Amazon. The company plans to launch business-to-business sales of Safety Shot to distributors, retailers, restaurants and bars in the first quarter of 2024. For more information about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SHOT are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN