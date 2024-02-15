Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Announces Deployment Of Outdoor Robots To Patrol Washington-Based Properties

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , a leading innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, has deployed two more of its

K5 Autonomous Security Robots (“ASRs”). The robots feature KSCP's proprietary AI software, which provides for enhanced safety measures. The robots were sent to patrol a Washington casino and a security-services company; the security-services company recently became a reseller in the Knightscope Authorized Partner (“KAP”) program.

“The robot's commanding size along with its conspicuous lighting, strobe lights, broadcast messages and patrol sounds, effectively deter illicit activities, while its sensors gather evidentiary-quality video and publicly available data to aid investigations,” said the company in the press release.“The robots also provide a unique guest experience with branded graphics, a client-chosen voice for custom audio broadcast messaging and improved access to emergency services.”

Knightscope's KAP program is offered to a limited number of established resellers that are focused on serving U.S. customer facilities. According to the company, approved KAPs can identify end users best suited for Knightscope's technologies and generate contracts quickly.

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety. The company's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information about the company, please visit

IBN