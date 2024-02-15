Investornewsbreaks Vstock Transfer Expands IPO, Existing Public Companies Suite Of Services

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Vstock Transfer, a premier stock-transfer agent serving nearly 1,000 issuers, is expanding its services designed specifically for initial public offerings (I”POs”) and existing public companies. Vstock's expanded offerings include shareholder meeting services, virtual meeting administration, proxy tabulation, document web hosting, inspector of election services, and notice and access material distribution. The new offerings reflect the company's mission, which is to serve as a robust resource for companies and shareholders with a comprehensive suite of services designed to streamline processes, ensure compliance and foster confidence at every stage of the capital markets journey. The announcement noted the company's introduction of a a comprehensive, compliant and user-friendly IR widget investor solution that supports better communication with current and potential investors through corporate websites. The platform streamlines a variety of financial data, including stock price, volume, dividends, earnings reports and press releases, in real-time or with minimal delay.

“Even after 12 years, we are still innovating and rolling out new technology,” said Vstock Transfer CEO Yoel Goldfeder in the press release.“Our team is dedicated to supporting management teams and shareholders throughout the entire meeting process, from planning and execution to participation and post-meeting follow-up.”

About Vstock Transfer

Vstock Transfer is an SEC-registered stock transfer firm serving private companies, IPOs and issuers listed on NYSE American, NASDAQ and OTC markets. Vstock Transfer is owned and managed by attorneys and a team of professionals who have spent their careers working with issuers on all aspects of initial public offerings, follow-on public offerings, private placements, Reg A, proxy solicitations, DTC eligibility, SPACs, reverse mergers and stock transfers. For more information about the company, please visit .

