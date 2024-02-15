Investornewsbreaks Pressure Biosciences Inc. (PBIO) Consolidate All Operations In New Boston-Based Facility

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Pressure BioSciences (OTCQB: PBIO) , a leading innovator in high-pressure nanotechnology and a pioneer in the development of novel, broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments and nanoemulsion products and services for the health and wellness, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and other industries, has achieved a significant milestone in its accelerating growth journey. The company has consolidated its Boston-area operations, uniting all of its personnel into a single Boston location. The new facility includes product manufacturing suites, an advanced R&D laboratory, state-of-the-art equipment manufacturing, formulation services and a demo lab designed to showcase PBIO's cutting-edge UltraShear technology platform, allowing stakeholders to witness the platform's potential firsthand. According to the announcement, consolidating R&D with all other departments of the company will streamline and achieve new production efficiencies as well as reduce costs and foster innovation by creating a collaborative work environment.“We are very excited about the opportunities this consolidation and expansion presents,” said Pressure BioSciences director of business development Ken Micciche in the press release.“The move reinforces our commitment to accelerating development and production capabilities, delivering exceptional products and services, advancing the field of high-pressure nanotechnology, fostering collaborations with academic and industry partners, and supporting our expected explosive growth in the direct-to-consumer area, led by our newly acquired subsidiary company Uncle Bud's Health & Wellness.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Pressure

BioSciences Inc.

Pressure BioSciences is a global leader in providing innovative, broadly enabling, high-pressure-based solutions for a range of industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical and agrochemical, as well as food and beverage manufacturing. PBIO's patented enabling platform, Pressure Cycling Technology (“PCT”), utilizes alternating cycles of pressure to control biomolecular interactions (such as cell lysis and biomolecule extraction) safely and reproducibly. PCT-based products are used for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil and plant biology, forensics and counterbioterrorism applications. The company's patented BaroFold(TM) technology platform allows PBIO to enter the biopharma contract services and GMP manufacturing equipment sector. PBIO has also developed the scalable and high-efficiency pressure-based UltraShear Technology(TM) platform, which allows for the creation of stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids. It also allows for the preparation of higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room-temperature-stable, low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing nonthermal technologies. The company's commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology has established PBIO as a leader in the high-pressure industry, providing unique and effective solutions to its customers. For more information, visit the company website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to PBIO are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN