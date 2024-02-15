Qatar Affirms Continued Support For Security Council's Efforts To Maintain International Peace And Security

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar has affirmed its continued support for the efforts of the Security Council to maintain international peace and security, and to work to enhance the capabilities of friendly and sisterly developing countries to withstand and adapt to the challenges of climate change, through its policy based on partnership and cooperation, providing humanitarian and development aid and assistance, and adopting many initiatives that provide innovative solutions for development challenges.

This came in the statement of the State of Qatar delivered by HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani before the Security Council open debate session on the Impact of Climate Change and Food Insecurity on the Maintenance of International Peace and Security, at the UN headquarters in New York.

HE the Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar said that countries with high fragility, especially developing countries and least developed countries, suffer from food insecurity, as a result of the impact of climate change, which appears in the populations loss of livelihoods, the increase in poverty and hunger, the increase in social tensions, competition for resources, and displacement and asylum.

Her Excellency explained that the State of Qatar shares the UN Secretary-General's deep concern about the ongoing suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people in light of the Israeli war on Gaza, and the occupations use of the policy of starvation and siege as collective punishment, in addition to the forced displacement of residents from their cities, and the continuous deprivation of besieged civilians of humanitarian aid, food and medicine. Her Excellency has reiterated the State of Qatar's firm position in support of an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, lifting all restrictions that hinder the arrival of humanitarian aid, stopping forced displacement, and the necessity of protecting civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law.

Armed conflicts lead in particular to food insecurity, as agricultural production stops, the movement of trade, transport and storage is affected, supply chains stop and food prices rise, HE said, pointing out that climate changes and the spread of armed conflicts and wars contribute to exacerbating food insecurity and cause food crisis; a global crisis that many countries suffer from. They also negatively affect international peace and security in various ways, Her Excellency added.

Her Excellency said that the State of Qatar is making continuous efforts to enhance its adaptation to the challenges of climate change and its effects on food security and sustainability, represented by its National Environment and Climate Change Strategy, which is consistent with its National Vision 2030, including the Climate Change Action Plan, noting that Qatar is keen to provide aid and assistance to developing and least developed countries.

HE noted HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's announcement, during the UN Climate Action Summit in 2019, of the State of Qatar's contribution of $100 million to support the efforts of small island developing states in the Pacific Ocean to address the dangers of climate change and environmental challenges and their impacts on peace and security.

Her Excellency also pointed out that the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) signed a partnership agreement worth $200 million with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in March 2022, with the aim of investing in agricultural technologies and equipment and providing markets and economic opportunities for small producers in Africa, especially areas affected by conflicts. It also signed a contribution agreement with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), to support efforts to adapt to climate change, eradicate hunger, and economic empowerment of smallholders. (QNA)



