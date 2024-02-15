UCC Holding Signs Contracts For Seven Energy Projects In Kazakhstan With Kazakh Ministry Of Energy And Qazaqgaz

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) UCC Holding signed yesterday two energy contracts for seven projects.

The first contract with QazaqGas comprises of two gas treatment plants: 1 BCMA Gas Processing Plant Project and 2.5 BCMA; and the construction of a New Compressor Station CS-14 and Main Gas Pipeline CS-14 - Kostanay Project and the construction of the second line of the Beniu-Bozoy-Shymkent gas pipeline project (BBS).

The contract was signed by Mohammed Moutaz Al-Khayyat, representing UCC Holding in his capacity as Chairman, and Sanzhar Zharkeshov, representing QazaqGas, as CEO.

The second contract signed with the Ministry of Energy encompasses a contract for the construction of a combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant with a total capacity of about 1,100 MW in the Kyzylorda region; and an MoU for a gas treatment plant with a capacity of 6 (4+2) billion cubic meters in the Kashagan field (Phase 2B).

The contract and MoU were signed by Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan HE Almassadam Satkaliyev on behalf of the Ministry and Mohamed Moutaz Al Khayyat on behalf of UCC Holding in his capacity as Chairman.

On this occasion, H E Almassadam Satkalyev, expressed his pleasure to see Qatari investments in Kazakhstan, which grow the economy, diversify its sources of financing, and benefit the Kazakh community, expressing his readiness to take all steps that would facilitate the work of Qatari private companies in his country.

Mohammed Moutaz Al-Khayyat praised the warm welcome received by Qatari private companies in Kazakhstan, the fertile investment environment, and the multiple fields that the country enjoys. He also thanked the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for his constant support to the Qatari private sector in its international expansions.

For his part, Sanzhar Zharkeshov, CEO of QazaqGAs, praised all the efforts resulting in the signing of these contracts, wishing UCC Holding success in these projects considering the distinguished relations between the two countries.

For his part, Ramez Al-Khayyat, President of UCC Holding, said that“the investment environment in Kazakhstan enjoys many advantages, especially in the energy sector, this signing is the fruit of the talks that have taken place in recent months in Qatar and Kazakhstan and we look forward to commencing work on the ground during the second half of this year.

