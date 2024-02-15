Amir, India Prime Minister Hold Official Talks

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and HE Prime Minister of the friendly Republic of India Narendra Modi held a session of official talks at the Amiri Diwan on Thursday.

At the outset of the session, HH the Amir welcomed HE Prime Minister of India and the accompanying delegation, wishing them a pleasant stay and for the Qatari-Indian relations, further development in different spheres to meet the aspirations of the two friendly countries.

For his part, HE India's Prime Minister extended thanks to HH the Amir for the warm reception and generous hospitality, wishing to strengthen relations to broader levels.

During the session, the two sides discussed areas of joint cooperation between the two countries, especially in the economic, investment, development and energy fields. They also exchanged views on key regional and international issues of common concern.

The session was attended by HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, HE Advisor to HH the Amir for National Security Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Misnad, HE Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, HE Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Thani, HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, and a number of Their Excellencies senior officials.

On the Indian side, it was attended by HE Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, HE National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and a number of Their Excellencies members of the accompanying official delegation.

Afterwards, HH the Amir hosted a luncheon banquet in honor of HH the Indian Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation.

HE the Prime Minister of India was accorded an official reception ceremony upon arrival at the Amiri Diwan. (QNA)

MENAFN15022024000067011011ID1107858157