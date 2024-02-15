Amir Confirms His Talks With Indian Prime Minister Were Distinguished

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani confirmed that the talks His Highness held on Thursday with HE Prime Minister of the friendly Republic of India Narendra Modi were distinguished.

In a post on his official account on the X social media platform, HH the Amir said that the talks he held on Thursday with HE Prime Minister Narendra Modi were distinguished, as the two sides discussed the significant aspects of their growing historical and economic relations, and discussed the most prominent common priorities and the outline for enhancing bilateral cooperation in the next stage in light of the promising capabilities and opportunities the two friendly countries possess. (QNA)

