Aflac Foundation Inc. Extends Commitment To Children And Families With $1.5 Million Donation To Aflac Cancer And Blood Disorders Center

COLUMBUS, Ga., February 15, 2024 /3BL/ -- Crucial for the development of new treatments and promising therapies for children with cancer and blood disorders such as sickle cell, pediatric oncology and hematology research has been a focus of support for Aflac for nearly 30 years.

In keeping with that commitment, The Aflac Foundation Inc. recently made a $1.5 million donation to The Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, $1 million of which is earmarked for the hospital's clinical research office. The remaining $500,000 will help fill critical needs at Children's Hughes Spalding Sickle Cell Clinic, where more than 85% of patients rely on Medicaid or are uninsured.

"Discovery leading to innovation, hope and better outcomes for patients takes place every day at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center," said Kathelen Amos, president of The Aflac Foundation. "Our support of the clinical research enterprise is for the ultimate benefit of patients everywhere, starting with patients right here at the Cancer Center.

"Providing care to more than 2,600 children and young adults with sickle cell each year, the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center is home to the largest pediatric sickle cell disease program in the country," Amos added. "This funding will help them continue to treat the 'whole child' at the Hughes Spalding clinic through its support of psychologists, social workers and teachers - crucial positions that are not fully reimbursed by insurance and rely on philanthropy to continue."

One of the most active research institutions in the country for pediatric clinical trial enrollment, the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center offers patients access to more than 380 clinical studies. Over the past nine years, the program has grown from 44 to 71 full-time research employees and from seven to 28 investigator-initiated clinical trials. Current research surrounding sickle cell disease includes chronic pain management, blood-banking anemia testing, opioid treatment, and stroke biomarkers and prevention.

"The support we receive from the Aflac Foundation is not just a donation; it's a lifeline to many, a beacon of hope, and a catalyst for a healthier future" said Beatrice E. Gee, MD, director of the Aflac Sickle Cell Disease Program and Sickle Cell Disease Comprehensive Pain program at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Dr. Jason Payne, MD, Hughes Spalding campus director, echoed Dr. Gee's gratitude. "We are grateful for this unwavering commitment to our cause and the countless lives that together, we touch each and every day," he said.

The latest donation by the foundation brings Aflac's support of pediatric cancer and blood disorders to over $173 million since 1995. Additionally, the Aflac Childhood Cancer Foundation Inc. has provided, free of charge, more than 28,000 My Special Aflac Ducks® to children across the United States, Japan and Northern Ireland ages 3 and up diagnosed with cancer or a blood disorder such as sickle cell since 2018. The award-winning robotic, comforting companion that helps patients through medical play, communication, distraction and more was provided to 6,702 patients in 2023 through hospitals, support organizations and a direct-to-family program.

