Dow Earns Top Score In LGBTQ+ Equality In Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index

(MENAFN- 3BL) MIDLAND, Mich., February 15, 2024 /3BL/ - Dow (NYSE: DOW) received recognition for its commitment to LGBTQ+ equality with a top score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index (CEI). This marks the Company's 18th consecutive year receiving a perfect score on the Index, a national benchmarking tool measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

“Promoting equality through our policies and practices enhances Dow's culture, creating an environment where everyone can thrive, and drives innovation and success,” said Amy Wilson , Dow's general counsel and corporate secretary, and executive sponsor of GLAD, the Company's LGBTQ+ and ally employee resource group.“We are incredibly proud to once again receive this recognition, which is a testament to our consistent, multi-decade efforts championing LGBTQ+ rights.”

Dow offers best-in-class policies and practices for employees, including those important to LGBTQ+ colleagues – equal benefits to same-sex partners for health, dental and life insurance, parental and bereavement leave, relocation, dual-career assistance, and survivor benefits. Dow has enhanced its Total Rewards to be more inclusive in its coverage, furthering the Company's leadership in equitable offerings. As a part of that initiative, Dow established global minimum standards for paid time off for new parents and family caregivers – which includes birthing and non-birthing parents, regardless of gender, as well as adoptive and foster parents. In the U.S., fertility benefits coverage has expanded to be more accessible to same-sex couples.

“Being truly inclusive requires an ongoing commitment and continuous improvement to identify gaps in policy that adversely impact our employees and take the actions needed,” said Louis Vega, president of Dow North America and vice president of Government Affairs & Advocacy.“I am pleased that Dow has been recognized for its work and focus for 18 consecutive years.”

Dow advocates for public policy around the world to help bring fairness and equal treatment to the LGBTQ+ community. As part of this commitment, Dow continues to support the Equality Act, a comprehensive federal framework that ensures fairness and opportunity for all. This year, the Company reaffirmed its commitment to LGBTQ+ rights by signing HRC's Count Us In Pledge. Globally, Dow shares best practices with other like-minded organizations, leading the way toward a more inclusive, diverse and equitable workplace and world.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:



Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and, Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at .

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance leadership to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 37,800 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $57 billion in 2022. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

For further information contact:

Mary Fournier

989-636-7475

...