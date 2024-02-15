Doha Institute Of Graduate Studies Celebrates Sports Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Department of Security and Safety at the Doha Institute of Graduate Studies (DI), in cooperation with the Student Council and the Sports Club, organized a number of special sporting activities at the DI to celebrate National Sport Day targeted at encouraging the DI community to adopt a healthy and balanced lifestyle in this special day.

The event was attended by faculty, students and staff of the DI and the Arab Centre for Research and Policy Studies. The day started with a walking marathon, followed by various fun activities like a tug-of-war challenge, arm wrestling, a mini-football match, and a basketball game. There were other games like table tennis, rope jumping, and chess, among others.

On this occasion, Naseema Abedeen, Director of the Department of Communications and External Relations, emphasized that celebrating Sports Day at the Institute has become an annual tradition by organizing an array of sports and interactive competitions to raise awareness of the importance of sports and promote a healthy and active lifestyle.

For her part, Khadija AlbuHaleqa, Manager of Safety and Security at the DI, commented by saying: "This year, we have included different games, exercises and sporting activities aimed at reflecting the goals of the National Sports Day.” She added that“Sport is a fundamental pillar for the investment, development and positive promotion of the human component where the State of Qatar has been proactive in this field through dedicating a day for sports only at a national level. An initiative very unique to Qatar! The DI is keen to organize a variety of sporting activities and competitions on this day toenhancesports culture and build team spirit among students, academics, administrators, and employees. "

National Sports Day is held on the second Tuesday in February each year, implementing Amiri Resolution No. (80) of 2021 during which various sporting events are organized across the country with the participation of members of the community to achieve awareness of the importance of sport and its role in the lives of individuals and communities.