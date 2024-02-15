Amir And Indian Prime Minister Hold Official Talks Session

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister of the Republic of India HE Narendra Modi held an official discussion at the Amiri Diwan today, Thursday, February 15, 2024.

At the outset of the session, HH the Amir welcomed HE Prime Minister of India and the accompanying delegation, wishing them a pleasant stay and for the Qatari-Indian relations, further development in different spheres to meet the aspirations of the two friendly countries.

For his part, HE India's Prime Minister extended thanks to HH the Amir for the warm reception and generous hospitality, wishing to strengthen relations to broader levels.

During the session, the two sides discussed areas of joint cooperation between the two countries, especially in the economic, investment, development and energy fields. They also exchanged views on key regional and international issues of common concern.

The session was attended by Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Advisor to HH the Amir for National Security HE Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Misnad, Minister of State for Energy Affairs HE Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, and a number of Their Excellencies senior officials.

On the Indian side, it was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, National Security Advisor HE Ajit Doval, and a number of Their Excellencies members of the accompanying official delegation.



Afterwards, HH the Amir hosted a luncheon banquet in honor of HH the Indian Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation.



HE the Prime Minister of India was accorded an official reception ceremony upon arrival at the Amiri Diwan.