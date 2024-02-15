QIFF Sets Record With Over 24,000 Visitors On National Sport Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar International Food Festival (QIFF) at Expo 2023 Doha has set a new record, attracting more than 24,000 visitors on February 13, 2024, during the Qatar National Sport Day.



"Massive shoutout to the incredible 24,000 visitors who made QIFF on February 13 unforgettable!!Breaking the record for the highest number of visitors,” the festival's organizers posted on social media.

Taking place at the EXPO Family Zone in Al Bidda Park, the festival began on February 7 and will run until February 17. It features over 100 food stalls, live cooking shows by world-class chefs, and masterclasses for food enthusiasts. This year's QIFF includes exciting new additions such as games and competitions, as well as the unique experience of Dining In The Sky.