Officials Seize 2Kg Hashish At Hamad International Airport

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Customs officials at the Hamad International Airport (HIA) foiled an attempt to smuggle approximately two kilograms of narcotic hashish.

“The suspicion was raised by a customs inspector towards a suitcase belonging to one of the passengers arriving in the country. Upon manual inspection of the suitcase, wrapped pieces of the controlled substance were found hidden in a secretive manner inside a candy box,” Qatar Customs posted on its social media.

The General Authority of Customs urges all community members to participate in the national campaign (Kafih) aimed at combating crimes and customs violations.

This can be done by providing information related to the smuggling of prohibited or restricted goods, tampering with customs documents and invoices, among other violations, through the Customs official email or call 16500.