Expo 2023 Doha Showcases Cuba's Cultural, Agricultural Heritage

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha showcased the cultural and agricultural heritage of the Republic of Cuba during the celebration of the national day of the Republic of Cuba held at the Expo House within the International Zone, in the presence of HE Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Cuba Perez Brito, HE Expo 2023 Doha Commissioner General Ambassador Bader bin Omar Al Dafa, and Secretary-General of the Expo 2023 Doha Eng. Mohammed Ali Al Khouri.

Representatives of the Republic of Cuba praised the efforts of the State of Qatar in hosting the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha, noting the extent of the established relationship between the two friendly countries.

This was followed by artistic and cultural performances aimed at highlighting the rich culture of Cuba.

Participants also learned about the essence of Cuba's cultural heritage and participated in celebrating the diversity of its economy.

Cuba's pavilion in the international zone at the Expo 2023 Doha showcases its creative and innovative sense, as well as its vision and notable global achievements.

Its participation in the exhibition also highlights its rich cultural heritage through performing arts, music, literature, and others.

The pavilion focuses on the development goals set by Cuba until 2030, and these plans include many sectors to which it attaches importance.

Visitors to Cuba's pavilion can explore more about the economic, social, and environmental transformations taking place in Cuba by touring the pavilion, which reviews the investment opportunities available in the agricultural field in Cuba and invites business owners to invest in those opportunities.

The pavilion points out that Cuba has many fertile arable lands, abundant irrigation water, and advanced agricultural infrastructure. It also has great experience in producing sugar cane, coffee, vegetables, fruits, poultry, meat, and fodder, in addition to developing agricultural production as one of its most important priorities.

Cuba is an example of a country that over the past two decades has made great strides toward developing more sustainable food systems. This reputation is based on Cuba's agroecology revolution, which began in earnest in the early 1990s.

Cuba is participating in the Expo 2023 Doha to provide support for the entry of smart agriculture exporting companies into the Middle East markets. Through its participation in the Expo, Cuba aims to strengthen its economic relations with the State of Qatar and increase opportunities to enter new markets in the Middle East region, promoting its competitive industrial capabilities and distinctive cultural characteristics, and enhancing Cuba's global competitiveness, by highlighting its vibrant culture and smart experience that connects the past and present with the future.