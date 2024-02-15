Qatari Aircraft Delivers More Aid For Palestinians In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

El-Arish: A Qatar Armed Forces aircraft arrived in El-Arish, Egypt carrying 30 tonnes of aid, including food supplies provided by the Qatari Red Crescent. This brings the total of Qatari relief planes sent to 78, with a total of 2,334 tonnes of aid.





This aid comes within the framework of Qatar's full support for the brotherly Palestinian people amid the ongoing difficult humanitarian conditions.