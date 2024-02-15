Pakistan Elections: Imran Khan's PTI Nominates Omar Ayub As Prime Minister Candidate

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Thursday nominated Omar Ayub as its prime minister candidate. The development comes a day after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif picked his brother Shehbaz Sharif as the prime ministerial candidate from their party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).Independent candidates backed by jailed former premier Imran Khan have won 92 seats in last week's election, making them the largest group; but they cannot form a government on their own, having run as individuals and not a party announcement comes amid attempts by Nawaz Sharif's PML-N and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Pakistan People's Party (PPP) to form a coalition government is Omar Ayub?Omar Ayub belongs to the family of the former president of Pakistan Field Marshal Ayub Khan. Omar Ayub was born on January 26, 1970, and is the third generation in the Field Marshal Ayub Khan's family, along with his father Gohar Ayub Khan, joined the Pakistan Muslim League (Q) a few months before the 2002 general elections. His father also served as a member of the National Assembly and held various ministerial positions made his debut in the country's National Assembly during the 2002 elections and later served in Shaukat Aziz's cabinet as the state minister for finance.

He is credited for bringing significant projects related to natural gas, electricity, and road infrastructure worth billions to Haripur, Dawn News reported February 2018, Omar Ayub joined the PTI, founded by former cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, who later became the prime minister of Pakistan. Over the years, Omar Ayub also held several important positions within the PTI successfully secured re-election to the National Assembly from Constituency NA-17 (Haripur) as a PTI candidate in the 2018 general elections. Subsequently, he was inducted into the federal cabinet of Imran Khan and served in various positions including minister for economic affairs, minister for energy, and minister for petroleum.



