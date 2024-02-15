India Imports 3,000 Tonnes Of Urad Beans From Brazil, 20,000 Tonnes More To Go

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "India has imported 3,000 tonnes of black matpe or urad beans from Brazil and is likely to procure another 20,000 tonnes this year, said Union consumer affairs secretary Rohit Kumar Singh in November had urged businessmen and officials in Brazil to grow pulses, especially tur (pigeon pea) and urad, to cater to Indian consumers amid falling domestic production, and as a way of diversifying the sourcing.“We need to ensure that food items are available in the country for our 1.4 billion consumers at an affordable price,” Singh said on Thursday on the sidelines of the Global Pulse Confederation conference in New Delhi.“There are two issues, affordability and availability, and both are inter-related. As we are predominantly a vegetarian country and as income levels are rising, the consumption of protein via pulses is also increasing. To cater to the rising demand, we cannot rely only on Myanmar. We must diversify our risk and production of it could be thought of in Brazil and Argentina,” he said said about 3,000 tonnes of urad had arrived in India from Brazil and another 20,000 tonnes are expected this year.“We will also take our discussions forward on tur imports with Brazil,” he said year, India imported 3.1 million tonnes (mt) of pulses half of those were lentils, mostly from Canada and Australia. India produces about 28 mt of pulses, making it the largest producer and consumer of pulses. But for tur, urad and masur (lentil), India depends on imports from Australia, Canada, Russia, Myanmar, Mozambique, Tanzania, Sudan and Malawi some improvement since 2011, the gap between demand and supply is widening and 2.5-3 million tonnes (mt) of pulses is imported annually October, the agriculture ministry lowered its final estimate for pulses production to 26 mt for the 2022-23 crop year (July-June) from its May estimate of 27.5 mt due to a drop in output of major pulses like tur and chana (gram). In the 2021-22 crop year, the country is estimated to have produced 27 mt of pulses the 2023-24 crop year, India is expected to produce 3.4 mt of tur, slightly more than last season's 3.3 mt, and 1.5 mt of urad in the Kharif season alone, against 1.8 mt in the previous season produced 2.6 mt of urad in the 2022-23 crop year. The revised crop estimate, including for Rabi crops, are expected to be issued later this month.

Cooperation minister Amit Shah last month encouraged farmers to grow more pulses and make the country self-reliant in this sector.

“It is necessary to make India self-reliant in pulses production. I assure you that by December 2027, India will become self-reliant in the production of pulses and we will not have to buy a kilo of pulses from other nations,” Shah said at the launch of the e-Samridhi website through which farmers can sell tur dal to government procurement agencies.

