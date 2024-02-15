Brazil G20 Presidency To Take India's Food Security Agenda Forward

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "New Delhi: Brazil's presidency of G20 is expected to take forward the New Delhi G20 declaration on food security by promoting sustainable agriculture through low-carbon agricultural and fair trade, a Brazilian diplomat said, a development focus that started with last year's summit in India.

