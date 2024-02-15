Kerala: Forest Department Clarifies On Tiger's Death; Says Cable Trap Killed The Wild Cat

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thrissur: A male tiger died after getting trapped allegedly in a fence in Kottiyoor after giving tranquilizer shots on Tuesday (Feb 13). The tiger was trapped on the fencing wire in the farm. The workers who saw the tigers informed the forest authorities and reached the spot. The tiger died while being taken to the zoo after the sedation. The post-mortem also found that the tiger suffered muscle injuries during the incident and the cause of death was an infection in the internal organs.

However, the forest department now claims that the tiger was not trapped in the wire fence but a cable trap. The Kottiyoor Range Forest Officer has started an investigation into the incident. The forest department reported that it was a trap set by someone to target the pigs. Meanwhile, since the owner is not present in the incident, a notice will be issued to take the statement.



The forest department earlier stated that the stress while trapped in the wire was the reason for the death. The preliminary conclusion of the post-mortem was that the cause of the tiger's death was a lung infection. The post-mortem report also stated that the tiger died within hours and was not due to darting.

The post-mortem was conducted by a five-member committee comprising three doctors and a DFO as per NTCA protocol at Wayanad Veterinary University. The entrails of the tiger will be sent for further testing. The Chief Wildlife Warden has been tasked to investigate the matter. However, the opposition is raising the allegation that there is a mystery in the animals caught with drug shots. The tiger caught from Panoor in Kannur also died after being drugged two months ago.

