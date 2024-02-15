'Nakhre Nahi Chalenge': Jay Shah's Stern Directive To Contracted Players Amid Ishan Kishan Controversy

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has unequivocally stated that all centrally contracted cricketers must actively participate in red-ball cricket within the domestic circuit. Shah, speaking at the renaming ceremony of the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, emphasised that the management will not entertain any excuses from players in this regard. The directive comes amidst the Ishan Kishan controversy, with reports suggesting that the BCCI has urged him to play for Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy.

While addressing reporters, Shah clarified that the announcement was not directed specifically at Kishan and emphasized its universal applicability to all cricketers not part of the national team. Shah stated, "All contracted players have been told on the phone, and I'll be writing to them too. If the chairman of selectors, coach, and captain want you to play red-ball cricket, then you gotta play. 'Nakhre Nahi Chalenge' (no tantrums)."

Regarding Ishan Kishan, Shah highlighted the young cricketer's situation, noting that the directive applied uniformly to all players. He underscored that contracted players must adhere to the decision, and the chairman of the selection committee will have the autonomy to make appropriate calls.

Shah emphasized that decisions would be made in consultation with the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He clarified, "Whatever advice we get from the NCA - say, suppose somebody's body is not able to handle both white-ball and red-ball cricket - so we do not want to impose anything in that regard."

For players who are fit and young, Shah made it clear that the board will not tolerate any tantrums. The message, as Shah clarified, is directed at all centrally contracted players, ensuring a consistent and disciplined approach to red-ball commitments.

