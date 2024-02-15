Beagle to Boxer-7 most naughtiest dog breeds

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here are seven dog breeds that are often associated with being playful, energetic, or even mischievous.

Here are seven dog breeds that are often associated with being playful, energetic, or even mischievous.

Boxers are playful and energetic dogs with a clownish personality. They can be prone to jumping and playful mouthing, especially when young.



Frenchies are playful and affectionate dogs with charming personalities. They enjoy playtime and social interactions but may exhibit stubborn or attention-seeking behaviours.

Beagles are friendly and curious dogs with a keen sense of smell. They are known for their stubbornness and tendency to follow their noses, sometimes getting them into trouble.

Pugs are playful and affectionate dogs with a mischievous streak. They enjoy being the centre of attention and may engage in attention-seeking behaviours like barking or jumping.



Jack Russells are highly energetic and intelligent dogs. They have a strong prey drive and love to dig, chase, and explore.

Huskies are known for their independent and mischievous nature. They have a high energy level and a strong prey drive, which leads to escape attempts or destructive behaviour.



Cocker Spaniels are cheerful and affectionate dogs known for their playful nature.