Inventhelp Inventor Develops Newly Designed Strength Training Machine (DAL-440)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an effective workout machine to target the quadriceps," said an inventor, from

Frisco, Texas, "so I invented the LYING LEG EXTENSION. My design enables the user to lift weights with one or both legs and it can be adjusted to accommodate the desired range of motion or degree of difficulty."

The invention provides a new fitness machine to better isolate and target the muscles in the upper legs. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to conventional seated leg extension machines. As a result, it would allow for a longer stretch of the muscles in the upper legs and it could help an individual increase leg, lower-body, and core strength. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fitness enthusiasts, gyms, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-DAL-440, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp