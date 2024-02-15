Wittliff Cutter Recognized By Chambers Regional Spotlight For Both Dispute Resolution/Litigation And Intellectual Property Expertise

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wittliff Cutter, PLLC is proud to announce it is one of the few Texas firms awarded recognition by the 2024 Chambers USA Regional Spotlight Guide in two practice areas:

Dispute Resolution/Litigation and Intellectual Property .

The Regional Spotlight Guide singles out exceptional small and mid-size law firms. Wittliff Cutter was chosen based on months of research conducted by UK-based Chambers and Partners, publisher of the annual Chambers USA guide to the world's top law firms.

"We're honored by this recognition and especially thankful to our clients who trust us with their most sensitive issues," said

Jack Simms , a Wittliff Cutter partner whose practice focuses on complex commercial litigation. "This award also speaks directly to the strength of our entire team, including Senior Counsels

Dr. Ian Crichton

and

Matt Gates , whose exceptional work and commitment are foundational to the successes we share with our clients. We pride ourselves on the strength of our individual attorneys and our collective team; the dual Chambers recognition is welcome external validation."

Since its founding in 2013, Wittliff Cutter has established itself as a leader in complex commercial litigation, intellectual property litigation, business law, general counsel services, and privacy matters.

"As Wittliff Cutter continues to grow and evolve, we remain dedicated to providing top-tier legal services and achieving the best possible results for our clients no matter how challenging the circumstances," said Slade Cutter , co-founder and leader of the firm's business law, outside general counsel, and privacy practice.

Each Wittliff Cutter partner has either first chaired significant trials to conclusion or led multi-million-dollar transactions. Our Senior Counsels are experienced and exceptional. Half of the firm's lawyers have held senior in-house positions, including general counsel(s), chief privacy officer, senior in-house litigation counsel, and senior commercial/IP counsel. Wittliff Cutter's clients benefit from the attorneys' experience and perspective as experienced external counsel, business advisors, and, importantly, former law firm clients.

The firm represents many clients outside Texas and litigates in the forum where their disputes arise. Wittliff Cutter's litigation partners have appeared in Texas state and federal courts and regularly partner with local firms to meet their clients' needs in a variety of jurisdictions across the United States.

