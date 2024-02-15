IDB BANK CLOSES $31MM BRIDGE LOAN FOR ART OF NEWARK

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDB Bank
("IDB"), a New York-based private and commercial bank,
closed
a $31 million bridge loan for The Art of Newark , a recently
completed 155-unit
residential building located at
44 Irvine Turner Boulevard
in Newark, New Jersey.
The loan will support the
initial
lease-up of the
upscale mid-rise multi-family
building.
"The Art of Newark brings together luxury living for the unique and vibrant community of Newark. In working with IDB, we continue to fully realize this vision, as we remain well capitalized in the final stages of this project," said Yuval Shram, President & CEO of Tay Investments .
The
Art of Newark
is recognized among the top luxury and full-service amenity buildings amid downtown Newark's
revitalization.
In addition to
meticulously
crafted and well-appointed living spaces, the building features luxury amenities including
a Techno-gym Integrated Fitness Center, on-site pet washing and outdoor dog run, secured package room,
virtual doorman
system, bicycle storage, attached
parking garage, outdoor courtyard, media room and lounge.
In addition to bringing brand new state of the market rate units, The Art of Newark
is celebrated as an important milestone in the City of Newark
and its fight against housing insecurity.
The
newly built
development
by
Tay Investments,
has designated 20
units
(13% of the total units)
under the
city's Inclusionary Zoning Ordinance
("IZO"). The IZO Amendment allows
Newark residents
new
affordable housing opportunities.
"We are proud to issue this important bridge financing
facility
to Tay Investments. The
recent development
of the Art of Newark
signals the
City of Newark's continued
commitment to
revitalization and community reinvestment. In working closely with Tay Investments, we were
able to
fulfill
their
unique financing
needs and close in a timely manner as well as build a relationship for
future
opportunities
with
an established Sponsor," said
Avi Lieberman,
Team Leader
New York Commercial Real Estate of IDB Bank.
The
bridge financing
provided to the
Art of Newark was led by IDB Bank's Laura Greenfield, Head of New York Commercial Real Estate;
Avi Lieberman,
Team Leader; and Ryan Shay, Senior Analyst.
About IDB Bank
IDB Bank is a New York State-chartered commercial bank and a member of the FDIC. Headquartered in Manhattan, IDB operates branch offices in Brooklyn, NY, Staten Island, NY, and Short Hills, NJ, and full-service branches in Southern Florida and Southern California. The bank offers a full-service lending platform for personal and commercial banking, trade services, and deposit products to U.S.-based and international clients. Its areas of expertise include Middle Market, Asset Based and
Commercial Real Estate Lending , Factoring, Trade Finance,
Apparel and Consumer Products ,
Healthcare ,
Food and Beverage ,
High-Tech ,
Not For Profit & Education , and
U.S.
and
International Private Banking .
IDB also operates a syndication desk that enables administration of complex transactions.
