IDB BANK CLOSES $31MM BRIDGE LOAN FOR ART OF NEWARK

("IDB"), a New York-based private and commercial bank,

closed

a $31 million bridge loan for The Art of Newark , a recently

completed 155-unit

residential building located at

44 Irvine Turner Boulevard

in Newark, New Jersey.

The loan will support the

initial

lease-up of the

upscale mid-rise multi-family

building.



"The Art of Newark brings together luxury living for the unique and vibrant community of Newark. In working with IDB, we continue to fully realize this vision, as we remain well capitalized in the final stages of this project," said Yuval Shram, President & CEO of Tay Investments .

The

Art of Newark

is recognized among the top luxury and full-service amenity buildings amid downtown Newark's

revitalization.

In addition to

meticulously

crafted and well-appointed living spaces, the building features luxury amenities including

a Techno-gym Integrated Fitness Center, on-site pet washing and outdoor dog run, secured package room,

virtual doorman

system, bicycle storage, attached

parking garage, outdoor courtyard, media room and lounge.

In addition to bringing brand new state of the market rate units, The Art of Newark

is celebrated as an important milestone in the City of Newark

and its fight against housing insecurity.

The

newly built

development

by

Tay Investments,

has designated 20

units

(13% of the total units)

under the

city's Inclusionary Zoning Ordinance

("IZO"). The IZO Amendment allows

Newark residents

new

affordable housing opportunities.

"We are proud to issue this important bridge financing

facility

to Tay Investments. The

recent development

of the Art of Newark

signals the

City of Newark's continued

commitment to

revitalization and community reinvestment. In working closely with Tay Investments, we were

able to

fulfill

their

unique financing

needs and close in a timely manner as well as build a relationship for

future

opportunities

with

an established Sponsor," said

Avi Lieberman,

Team Leader

New York Commercial Real Estate of IDB Bank.

The

bridge financing

provided to the

Art of Newark was led by IDB Bank's Laura Greenfield, Head of New York Commercial Real Estate;

Avi Lieberman,

Team Leader; and Ryan Shay, Senior Analyst.

