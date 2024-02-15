Big Screen Entertainment Group Embarks On A Journey Towards Uplifting Content

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG), a prominent production and distribution company, is proud to announce its commitment to becoming a catalyst for positive change in the entertainment industry.



With a renewed focus on uplifting narratives, BSEG is dedicated to bringing inspiring stories to audiences worldwide.

Under the leadership of CEO Kimberley Kates, BSEG is embracing a new era of storytelling that resonates deeply with audiences. "At Big Screen, we are passionate about addressing themes and emotions that truly resonate with today's viewers," said Kates. "That's why our upcoming slate is filled with projects designed to uplift, inspire, and ignite hope."

Among the notable projects is“Earth Angels,” a compelling TV drama that follows a group of ingenious teenagers as they tackle environmental challenges with innovative solutions. Additionally,“Miracle Ranch” offers a heartwarming narrative centered around troubled youths who discover purpose and redemption through their connection with horses and each other.

In addition to these projects, BSEG is actively developing numerous other films and television shows across various genres, all of which share a common mission of promoting positivity and triumph in the face of adversity.

As a publicly traded company, BSEG boasts an experienced in-house team dedicated to curating a meticulously selected lineup of high-quality productions. This strategic approach not only aims to captivate audiences but also ensures promising financial returns for investors.

With this bold step towards uplifting content, BSEG reaffirms its commitment to making a meaningful impact in the entertainment landscape while inspiring audiences to embrace optimism and resilience.

About Big Screen Entertainment Group:

Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) built on a love for storytelling, the business launched in 2005 and has grown to specialize in production, post-production and distribution.

Forward-Looking Statement: A number of statements contained in the press release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including timely development, and market acceptance of products and technologies, competitive market conditions, successful integration of acquisitions and the ability to secure additional sources of financing. When used in this press release, words such as“could,”“plan,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“potential,”“should,” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Lorraine Chi

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: