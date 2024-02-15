BROTHER-SISTER DUO DORSTEN SET TO RELEASE TO THE RIVER EP MARCH 29

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- DorstenBURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Brother-sister duo Sophie and Alex Dorsten from Phoenix, AZ, known collectively as Dorsten are set to release their EP, To The River, March 29, 2024 (Pre-Save HERE). The five-track EP showcases Sophie's gorgeous vocals, reminiscent of Florence Welsh, as they soar effortlessly over folky, guitar driven baselines.“This EP signifies our growth from childhood to adulthood, and the life experiences along the way” says the duo.“ We are so excited to share these songs that we've crafted with time and love.”To The River was produced by Alex Dorsten and recorded in his home studio. In September, the anthemic title track,“To The River”, produced, mixed and mastered by Alex Dorsten premiered on Americana Highways who said the siblings,“...create emotionally powerful and haunting songs, and this one is a fine, characteristic example. Nice layered playing and a steady rhythm pin it down.” The song features Sophie on vocals and guitar; Alex on guitar, drums and cymbals.Last year the duo released a hauntingly electronic-driver re-imaging of Alice Cooper's 1976 song“I Never Cry” The track was recorded as an homage to Cooper, a longtime Phoenix area resident, and the song's co-writer, the late guitarist Dick Wagner.Dorsten has numerous ties to both. Sophie works at Cooper's Solid Rock teen center, where she gives vocal lessons and teaches a songwriting class. Alex has been a judge for the Alice Cooper“Proof is in the Pudding” competition, the most well-known music and dance competition in Arizona.Dorsten has been busy since 2020, playing shows, releasing singles, and winning awards. In 2020, Sophie was the runner up for the Radio WigWam Online Radio Awards for Best Female Artist. In 2021, Dorsten won Best American Indie Act 2021 from Radio WigWam, they won a World Songwriting Award for Best Music Production for“Until June,” and Best Indie Song for“Sea Salt” and Best Indie song“Until June” for the fall 2021 Clouzine International Music Awards. In spring of 2022 they won best AltZ song“Butterflies” at the Clouzine International Music Awards. Dorsten's music is regularly played around the world including Radio TFSC, Radio WigWam, Heart of Indie, OrangeHat Radio and Pluto Radio, as well as the local stations KWSS 93.9 and azlive. In 2022 Sophie and Alex had the opportunity to travel to London, England to record at both RAK Studios and Abbey Road Studios, Studio Two and perform at several venues in the London area. Their track To The River was recently added to The Holler Playlist on Amazon Music.The duo will be on tour this year in support of To The River (tour dates below).To The River Track EP ListingTo The RiverLosing ItChewing GumMy SweetheartVernazza2024 Tour Dates*Supporting Mark Ambor*Sunday, February 18 @7:00pm The Drake Hotel, Toronto, ON*Monday, February 19 @7:00pm The Drake Hotel, Toronto, ON*Tuesday, February 20 @7:00pm Schubas, Chicago, IL*Thursday, February 22 @7:00pm Rockwood Music Hall, Boston MA*Friday, February 23 @7:00pm Rockwood Music Hall, Boston MA*Saturday, February 24 @7:00pm Mercury Lounge, New York, NY*Sunday, February 25 @7:00pm Mercury Lounge, New York, NY*Thursday February 29 @7:00pm DC9, Washington, DC*Thursday March 7 @7:00pm Moroccan Lounge, Los Angeles, CA*Friday March 8 @7:00pm Moroccan Lounge, Los Angeles, CAFriday, March 15 @4:30pm Darwin's Pub, Austin TXFriday, March 15 @11:30pm Touche, Austin TXSaturday, March 16 @8:00pm The Local Outpost, Austin TXThursday, March 28 @6:30pm Gilbert Concerts In The Park, Gilbert, AZSaturday, April 20 @TBD Mesa Music Festival, Mesa AZFriday, April 5 @ 7:00pm at All Good Café, Dallas, TXSaturday, April 6 @ 7:00pm at The Green Gator, Frisco, TXSunday, April 7 @ 5:00pm at Solar Eclipse Festival, Mena, ARSaturday, June 8 @ 3:00pm at Rose Day Festival, Somerset, NJSummer Tour Dates Coming Soon

