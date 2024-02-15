NEWFOUNDLAND GOLDBAR ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF CONTINUNANCE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Newfoundland Goldbar Resources Inc. (the“Company”) is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated September 29, 2023, it has completed it continuance from the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador governed under the Corporations Act (Newfoundland and Labrador) into the Province of Ontario governed under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) as of February 12, 2024 (the“Continuance”). The Continuance was approved by the Company's shareholders at its annual general and special meeting held on Monday, September 11, 2023.



No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the Continuance.



About the Company:



The Company was previously a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties and may remain a resource exploration company or transition into a different sector in the future.



For further information, please contact:



Binyomin Posen

Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director

Tel: (416) 481-2222

Email: ...



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information



This press release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words“could”,“intend”,“expect”,“believe”,“will”,“projected”,“estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company remaining a resource exploration company or transitioning into a different sector in the future.



Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, and the Company will remain a resource exploration company or transition into a different sector in the future.



These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to the inability of the Company to continue as a going concern and inability of the Company to remain a resource exploration company and/or its inability to transition into a different sector in the future.



Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.



Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.



