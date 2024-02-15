The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) Partners With Xcures To Help Patients Access Their Medical Records

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

REDMOND, WA, USA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) has partnered with xCures to help patients easily and quickly access their electronic medical records from every care site with xINFORM.xINFORM is a free online service from xCures that gives patients electronic access to all of their medical records and an easy-to-understand summary of their cancer history. The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) believes that providing patients with access to their medical records will lead to better informed care decisions. It will also make it easier for patients to share their records with their doctors and receive second opinions.xCures helps patients and their care teams to understand the full cancer history and find new promising treatment options that are personalized for each patient. Patients can easily enroll in xINFORM by visiting EndBrainCancer/xCures. For questions or assistance, please contact EBCI's Clinical Research Coordinator/Patient Navigator Shreya Prakash at 425-436-8688 or ....Launched in 2018, xCures Inc. operates an AI-assisted platform that automatically retrieves and aggregates medical records from any US care site. Data is extracted and structured within 15 minutes, to offer a sophisticated view of a patient's fully longitudinal health journey that encompasses everything from genomics to social determinants of health. Through a variety of tools and data products, xCures provides clinically actionable, real-time insights that facilitate clinical research and care for patients, providers, and partners.The End Brain Cancer Initiative is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach and increasing patient access. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund, is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with medical teams. Learn more about and support the End Brain Cancer Initiative's work and mission at EndBrainCancer.Shreya PrakashEnd Brain Cancer Initiative+1 425-436-8688...###

Dellann Elliott Mydland

End brain cancer Initiative

+1 425-444-2215

email us here

