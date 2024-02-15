Leverage The 30 Ghz LMDS Spectrum With SAF & Geolinks On February 22Nd

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Explore the untapped opportunities of the 30 GHz LMDS spectrum in our upcoming webinar. Gain insights from SAF and GeoLinks experts to strengthen the network!

SAF Tehnika (NASDAQ:SAF1R)

AURORA, CO, US, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SAF North America in partnership with GeoLinks, invites you to an engaging webinar on February 22nd that will showcase the vast possibilities of the 30 GHz LMDS spectrum. Join us as we unveil how this underutilized spectrum can be leveraged to boost communication networks, providing faster, more reliable service.During this interactive session, our speakers, Martins Dzelde and Ryan Tisdale from SAF, along with Eric Miller from GeoLinks, will discuss the benefits of utilizing the 30 GHz band, including strategies for optimizing signal strength and achieving high-capacity transmission. You'll learn about the latest technologies and best practices for implementing LMDS in various telecommunications applications.Key Takeaways:Understand the basics of the 30 GHz LMDS spectrum and its applications.Discover the competitive advantages of integrating LMDS into your network infrastructure.Learn about the challenges and solutions related to 30 GHz spectrum deployment.Who Should Attend:This webinar is ideal for telecommunications professionals, network engineers, strategy planners, and anyone keen on the latest trends in wireless communication. Whether you're looking to upgrade current systems or explore new spectrum opportunities, this webinar will provide valuable insights for all. Don't miss this opportunity to advance industry knowledge and network with peers. Secure a spot today and be part of the conversation shaping the future of wireless communications.Partnership Overview:SAF and GeoLinks partnered to harness the power of the 30 GHz LMDS band, forging a path for the deployment of advanced, secure wireless communications. The collaboration has been further solidified with the introduction of the Integra-X2, a radio engineered to complement the GeoLinks spectrum, delivering not only multi-gigabit and low-latency transmissions but also enhanced security with the new AES 256 encryption feature.Click Here to Register for the Webinar!About SAF TehnikaSAF Tehnika is an RF data transmission equipment designer and manufacturer with a global presence in over 130 countries. SAF's core products include high-quality microwave radios, field-tested hand-held RF spectrum analyzers, and solutions for wireless environmental monitoring sensors and base stations under the brand Aranet. The company serves multiple industries including telecommunication providers, education, utilities, public safety, broadcast, government, military, and oil & gas. In North America, the company operates under the business name SAF North America, reflecting its commitment to delivering tailored and efficient solutions to clients in this region.For more information about SAF, please visitAbout GeoLinksGeoLinks is one of the nation's leading telecommunications companies, nationally recognized for its innovative Internet and Hosted Voice solutions. Headquartered in Southern California and the US's largest licensed spectrum holder of Active LMDS Licenses in the 29/31 GHz Bands, GeoLinks delivers Enterprise-Grade Internet, Digital Voice, SD-WAN, Cloud On-ramping, Layer 2 Transport, and both Public and Private Turnkey Network Construction expertly tailored for businesses and Anchor Institutions nationwide.For more information about GeoLinks, please visit

