Mammootty Starrer Bramayugam First Day Box-Office Collection Report Out; Check

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The most-awaited Malayalam movie, Bramayugam, starring Mammootty, hit theatres today. The movie is directed by Rahul Sadasivan. 'Bramayugam' marks the debut production venture of Night Shift Studios and was released in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi languages.

As per Sacnik's report, Bramayugam will earn Rs 3.0 crore from Kerala alone on its first day. Despite being a non-mass film, the box office reports suggest that Bhramayugam is going to make a profit in the collections. The movie stands out for its excellence in crafting, notably attributed to Rahul Sadashivan's ingenious narration, which imbues the film with a mysterious essence. The director's decision to blend black and white elements in presenting Bramayugam adds to its uniqueness. The audience also highlighted how the music further enhances the enigmatic atmosphere of the illusionary age depicted in the film.

The opening collection record at the Kerala box office is held by Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo. According to box office reports, Leo earned more than Rs 12 crore for its release in Kerala. Yash's KGF 2 has collected more than Rs 7.30 crores and holds the second position in the release record at the Kerala box office. The third release record is Mohanlal's Odiyan which earned more than Rs 7 crores.