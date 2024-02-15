'Trinamool Leader Was BJP's Target': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Blames RSS For Sandeshkhali Unrest

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Accusing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of being behind the Sandeshkhali unrest, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee vowed strict action against those responsible. Addressing the state Assembly, she emphasized that her government is thoroughly investigating the situation and asserted that individuals involved in any wrongdoing would face consequences.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that the target of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was a Trinamool leader in the region.

'A gesture I will always cherish': UAE Vice President presents PM Modi with book and heartfelt message

"We have deployed the state women's commission, and a dedicated police team has been formed for Sandeshkhali," CM Banerjee said, assuring strict actions against those found guilty in the ongoing unrest.

The statement followed a walkout by BJP MLAs from the assembly, demanding the Chief Minister's response on the Sandeshkhali situation, marked by protests over alleged atrocities by ruling Trinamool leaders. Despite the BJP's demands in the assembly, Banerjee was not present at the time.

Earlier, six BJP MLAs, including Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, were suspended for protesting the Sandeshkhali issue. Ongoing protests in Sandeshkhali, now in their seventh day, involve women demanding the arrest of Shajahan Sheikh and his associates, accused of land capture and sexual harassment. Shajahan Sheikh has been on the run since January 5, following an attack on ED officers during a raid on his residence related to an alleged ration scam.

Farmers call for Bharat Bandh on February 16; What's open, what's closed?