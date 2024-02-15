'We Don't Want To Live With Indians...' Khalistan Agenda Under Guise Of Farmers' Protest? WATCH Viral Video

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The ongoing farmers' protest in India, initially focused on securing legal assurances for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, has witnessed a notable shift as a segment of supposed protesters intensify their call for an independent Punjab, known as Khalistan.

On Thursday, a

viral video featuring an alleged farmer expressing strong sentiments against living with Indians has sparked controversy amidst the ongoing farmer protests in India.

The video, circulated widely on social media platforms, captures the farmer's impassioned plea to the international community to intervene, citing perceived injustices and sacrifices made by Punjabis, particularly in the context of the recent agitation.

In the video, the alleged farmer can be heard saying, "We appeal to the international community to intervene. We don't want to live with these people (Indians). They carry out unjust acts with us. 90% of sacrifice has been done by Punjabis. Who is ruling us, those who are traitors of this country?"

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Khattar has criticized the methods adopted by the farmers to press their demands. Khattar expressed disapproval of the farmers' attempts to march towards Delhi, likening their movements to that of an army on the offensive.



"We have an objection to their method," Khattar said on the farmers' call for going to Delhi. "We do not have any objection to them going to Delhi. There are trains, buses and their own vehicles. But a tractor is not a mode of transport. It is an agricultural equipment."

The farmers, predominantly from Punjab, have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points, steadfast in their resolve to march towards Delhi to press the central government to address their grievances. However, the planned march has been met with resistance and criticism, both from authorities and certain segments of society.

Farmers hailing from Punjab have established camps at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points, with the intention to embark on a march towards Delhi to compel the Centre to address their demands.

The farmer leaders have declared their decision to refrain from making any fresh attempts to advance towards the national capital until a meeting is convened, emphasizing that their next course of action will hinge upon the proposals put forth by the Centre.

Chief Minister Khattar also referenced the farmers' previous protest against the now-repealed farm laws, highlighting their year-long encampment at the Tikri and Singhu borders, which resulted in hardships for numerous individuals.

"Even today, there are several videos of people appealing that they (farmers) should be stopped as their businesses will suffer," said Khattar, responding to a question on the farmers' call for 'Dilli Chalo'.