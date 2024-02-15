IND Vs ENG, 3Rd Test: Rajkot Crowd Gives Captain Rohit Sharma Standing Ovation After Brilliant Century

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the 3rd Test of the IND vs ENG series, the Rajkot crowd erupted in a standing ovation for Captain Rohit Sharma following his brilliant century. Rohit's exceptional innings of 131 runs from 196 balls, adorned with 14 fours and 3 sixes, showcased his masterclass and steered India from a precarious 33/3 to a commanding position. Despite a brief hiccup, where he miscued a short ball, Rohit's innings proved pivotal in setting India on a comfortable trajectory.
His departure after the magnificent century, caught by Ben Stokes, marked India's fourth wicket loss, giving England a potential opening. However, Rohit's exceptional knock of 131 runs under pressure, especially when India was struggling at 33 for 3, exemplified his leadership by example.
As a tribute to the captain's stellar performance, the entire Rajkot crowd rose to their feet, offering a resounding standing ovation. Rohit Sharma's innings not only turned the tide for India in the current match but also showcased his ability to thrive under pressure, setting a strong example for his teammates.
Here are some of the Twitter reactions:
MENAFN15022024007385015968ID1107858057
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.