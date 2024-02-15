Kerala: PM Modi To Reach Thiruvananthapuram On February 27; Third Visit In Two Months

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Kerala for the third time on February 27. He will reach the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram and inaugurate the ongoing Bharatiya Janata Party's Padayatra's concluding session, said BJP state president K Surendran. He

said that the recognition of Narendra Modi in Kerala is increasing and this is the reason for the huge success of the Kerala Padayatra.

Surendran was speaking to the media at a press conference held in Angamaly as part of Padayatra. A public function will be held at the Central Stadium in the capital city on February 27, according to reports.

Earlier, PM Modi arrived in Thrissur on January 3 for the BJP's "Streeshakti Modikkoppam Mahila Sangamam", the women empowerment event. The attendees of the event included ASHA employees, Anganwadi workers, MGNREGA workers, entrepreneurs, and social activists.

Later on January 16 and 17, PM Modi again arrived in Kerala's Kochi and Guruvayur wherein he attended the wedding of former MP and actor Suresh Gopi's daughter's wedding. He then proceeded to Kochi and inaugurated three major infrastructure projects worth more than Rs. 4,000 crore viz the New Dry Dock (NDD) at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL); the International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) of CSL; and LPG Import Terminal of Indian Oil Corporation Limited at Puthuvypeen, Kochi on January 17.



As Lok Sabha elections are nearing, the BJP is striving hard to gain 2-3 seats minimum in Kerala with a main focus in Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram.

The leadership sees PM Modi as a possible game-changer capable of shattering the jinx of the bipolar coalition structure that has held power in Kerala.