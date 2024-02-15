IND Vs ENG, 3Rd Test: Rohit Sharma Throwing Cap In Frustration After Sarfaraz's Run-Out Goes Viral (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A moment of frustration unfolded during the 3rd Test between India and England as Rohit Sharma, reacting to Sarfaraz Khan's run-out, threw his cap in a viral scene. The emotional display on the cricket field showcases the intensity and passion involved in the game. Witness the captivating incident that stirred emotions and sparked discussions during this crucial test match.

Jadeja reaches a century soon after, but the usual jubilant celebrations are subdued, limited to his trademark sword-swirl. The run-out of Sarfaraz on the last ball has cast a shadow over Jadeja's exuberant celebrations.

Earlier in the day, India won the toss and elected to bat. The day unfolded with two debutants, Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel, taking the field for the hosts. England made one change, bringing in Mark Wood for Shoaib Bashir.

The early moments of the match saw Yashasvi Jaiswal, the double-centurion from the previous Test, departing cheaply as Mark Wood struck, drawing first blood. Shubman Gill's inconsistent form continued, departing for a 9-ball duck as Wood made his presence felt again. Rajat Patidar fell prey to Hartley, putting India in a precarious situation with three of their top-4 falling within the opening 45 minutes.

However, the resilient partnership between Rohit Sharma and the returning Ravindra Jadeja brought stability. Rohit weathered an early struggle and reached his fifty, shifting the pressure back to England.

At Lunch on Day 1, India stood at 93/3 with Rohit at 52* and Jadeja at 24*. The second session continued to frustrate English bowlers as the Rohit-Jadeja partnership reached 100 runs. Jadeja marked his fifty with his signature sword-swirl celebration.

As the partnership flourished, Jadeja's six on the penultimate ball before tea brought up the 150-run milestone with Rohit Sharma. At Tea, India stood at 185/3 with Rohit at 97* and Jadeja at 68*.

Rohit Sharma reached a milestone, completing his 11th Test century and his third against England. The partnership between Rohit and Jadeja extended to 200 runs before Mark Wood's short ball tactic dismissed Rohit for 131, breaking the partnership.

Sarfaraz Khan, making his presence felt, scored his first runs in Test cricket and continued to play positive cricket, forming a fruitful partnership with Jadeja. Sarfaraz reached his maiden Test fifty off just 48 balls.

However, a mix-up in the middle led to Sarfaraz getting run out at the bowler's end for 62 runs. Kuldeep Yadav stepped in as a nightwatchman for India. Jadeja completed his fourth Test century as the day concluded with India at 326/5, 86 overs, with Jadeja at 110* and Kuldeep at 1*. The day showcased a captivating display of cricket with both ups and downs, setting the stage for an intriguing continuation in the upcoming sessions.

