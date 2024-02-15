Rail Roko: Farmers Halt Trains In Punjab Over Ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' Protest

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amidst escalating tensions surrounding the 'Delhi Chalo' protests, farmers in Punjab on Thursday (February 15) took to the tracks on the Delhi-Amritsar route, leading to the diversion of several trains. The agitation was triggered by the Haryana Police's actions against the 'Delhi Chalo' protesters, prompting farmers to stage a four-hour 'rail roko' protest at various locations in the state.

Beginning at noon, farmers strategically occupied rail tracks, intending to continue their demonstrations till 4 pm. In response, railway authorities redirected trains via Chandigarh (towards Delhi) and Lohian Khas (towards Amritsar and Jalandhar) to mitigate the impact of the protests on the Delhi-Amritsar route. Shatabdi and Shan-e-Punjab Express trains originating from Delhi were terminated at the Ludhiana railway station.

Simultaneously, farmers affiliated with Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) and BKU Dakunda (Dhaner) staged dharnas at multiple toll plazas, compelling authorities to waive toll fees for commuters. This move was part of a larger protest orchestrated by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, expressing solidarity against the use of tear gas by Haryana Police during Tuesday's march towards the national capital.

Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Harmit Singh Kadian condemned the police action, stating, "We are holding an agitation against the police action on farmers who were trying to go to Delhi."

In Hoshiarpur, farmers, led by the state president of Doaba Kisan Committee (DKC) Jangveer Singh Chauhan, gathered at toll plazas on the Jalandhar-Pathankot National Highway. Protests unfolded at Cholang and Harse Mansar toll plazas, reflecting the widespread unrest among farmers against the perceived injustices.

