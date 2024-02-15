Israel Expresses Discontent As Vatican Condemns 'Carnage' And Deems Gaza Response Disproportionate

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Israeli government has taken a stand against the point of view presented by the Vatican secretary of state. Cardinal Pietro Parolin hit out at Israel for its operations in Gaza that have resulted in the killing of more than 27,000 people. With another operation from the IDF looming in Rafah, the Vatican has doubled down against the war.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin said,“Israel's right to self-defense has been invoked to justify that this operation is proportional, but with 30,000 dead, it's not.” The October 7 attack by Hamas began the war between the two sides. However, Israel's fierce reply to Hamas has brought an existential crisis for the Palestinian jihadi group.

The Israeli Embassy in the Vatican took note of the comments made by Parolin. It said that the IDF was acting according to international law and carrying out operations in what it calls the biggest terror base the world has ever seen (Gaza). The Vatican's point of view was further broadened on the first page of the L'Osservatore Romano.

The Vatican newspaper had a front-page editorial titled "Stop the Carnage”. Andrea Tornielli who is the editor of the newspaper made claims against the Israel operation in the Gaza Strip. He wrote,“No one can define what is happening in the Strip as 'collateral damage' from the fight against terrorism. The right of defense, the right of Israel to ensure justice for those responsible for the October massacre, cannot justify this carnage.”

Even Vatican chief Pope Francis made a startling opinion on Israel's operation against the Hamas. Initially, he criticized the operation but has since gone on to toe a balanced line between the warring factions in the Gaza Strip and West Bank.