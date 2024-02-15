               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Delhi Factory Blaze Death Toll Mounts To 7 (2Nd Ld)


2/15/2024 2:00:09 PM

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) At least seven bodies were recovered from a factory in Delhi's Alipur area, where a massive fire broke out on Thursday evening, the police said.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North), Ravi Kumar Singh, it was a paint factory where the fire broke out following a massive blast.

Sharing details, Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), said that a call regarding a blaze at a factory in Dayal Market was received at 5:26 p.m.

"As many as 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, which managed to douse the flame by 9 p.m. The search operation and cooling process is still going on," Garg said.

The deceased are yet to be identified.

"The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Police teams have been formed to investigate the incident," the DCP said.

