WIT Legal Releases New Report On 2023 ITC Investigations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WIT Legal ("WIT"), the leading agency representing testifying experts for high-stakes, complex legal matters, today released a new report that evaluates

ITC 337 Investigations. The report, 2023 in Review: Key ITC Insights , provides a comprehensive look at 2023's activities and offers a deeper review of the technologies being brought before the ITC.

The report includes insights regarding technology trends, YoY statistics, patents at issue, judge assignments, and more.

WIT monitors whether cases involve intellectual property previously litigated at the ITC.

WIT's categorizations offer a more nuanced look at ITC matters with respect to emerging technologies when compared to the ITC's broad classifications.

"WIT closely monitors the ITC and the technologies at issue in the complaints to build its industry-specific expert teams," said Michael Connelly, WIT President. "By diving deeper into the ITC docket, we can predict the types of experts-from C-suite executives to technology specialists-that will be in highest demand and most useful to our clients."

Jeffrey Dorfman, WIT ITC Practice Chair, said, "Though 2023 was a down year in terms of instituted investigations, we believe it was an outlier and not an ongoing trend."

A few key findings in the report include:



Networking and wireless technology continue to play a major role at the

ITC.

Medical devices were also dominant this past year. The number of non-patent unfair acts claimed more than doubled in 2023 compared to 2022.

Dorfman adds, "This report highlights key insights from our examination that we think will be of interest to attorneys."

WIT's expertise in ITC matters is backed by the company's direct involvement in 337 Investigations and a team experienced in practicing before the ITC and who understand the nuances of Commission proceedings. WIT has remained at the forefront of ITC matters by providing leading experts in wireless communications , life sciences , automotive , and more for some of the ITC's most consequential proceedings.

To learn more about WIT's ITC Practice or to download the report, visit .

About WIT Legal, LLC.

WIT is the leading agency representing testifying experts in legal disputes involving advanced technologies and life sciences. We focus on industries with increased risk of litigation and build expert teams comprised of world-class academics, industry executives, and former government regulators. Partnering with WIT assures that you engage with testifying experts who have been selected for their knowledge, experience, and ability to communicate effectively.

For more information about WIT, visit WITlegal and follow us at @WITexperts .

