Entertainment Attorney Jessica Marlow Elected to Weintraub Tobin Managing Board

"Jessica is that rare attorney whose legal acumen is matched by her strategic vision," said Managing Shareholder

Gary Bradus . "She has been instrumental in growing the entertainment practice and I'm sure her insight and innovative approach will continue to have a tangible impact on our Firm."

Jessica is one of the youngest senior partners in Weintraub's long history and a trailblazer in the merger of digital and traditional media.

She has utilized her unique and relevant experience to benefit her clients, which include brand-name individuals and sophisticated organizations.

She has consistently been at the forefront of cutting-edge deals in podcasts, endorsements, gaming, sports, merchandising, touring, publishing, licensing, and everything in between. Jessica's representation of clients exploring and expanding onto new platforms has contributed to shaping the legal world surrounding talent for a new generation.

She works with her talent clients to structure multi-faceted careers and build brands from which they can expand to the ever-widening spectrum of entertainment and media. An established thought leader in all aspects of entertainment, she also assists public companies and institutional firms with the development and execution of strategic initiatives that span numerous entertainment categories, including digital media, branded content, toy and consumer product licensing, and storytelling marketing.

"I work with my talent clients as entrepreneurs to construct successful and sustainable careers with a strong business foundation," said Marlow. "I mentor young attorneys in much the same way, to funnel their drive and enthusiasm into careers that will continue to evolve. I'm excited about working with my fellow board members to foster the growth of the next generation of Weintraub attorneys and widen the Firm's reputation as a place for top legal talent."

Originally from Sacramento, Jessica received her BA from UC Davis, cum laude, before attaining her law degree from Pepperdine University. She was named to

Variety

Magazine's List of "Hollywood's New Leaders" in 2013, as well as Variety's "Women's Impact Report" in 2015 and "Legal Impact Report" in 2021 and 2023.

She was selected for inclusion in Southern California's

Rising Star

list and was listed as a "Top Woman Attorney in Southern California" by

Super Lawyers.

