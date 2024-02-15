Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Outdoor Lighting Accessory (DAL-434)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easy way to add color lighting or color accents outside the home for a special gathering, holiday or other occasion," said an inventor, from Arlington, Texas, "so I invented the OUTDOOR LIGHT

SOC. My flexible design would be easy to change and it could enhance the mood of the outdoor space."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to enhance the exterior of a home at night with a color accent. In doing so, it can be used for special holidays and family celebrations for mood enhancement. As a result, it could enhance fun, style, convenience and ambiance. It also offers an alternative to traditional lighting products. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in a variety of color options.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-DAL-434, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp