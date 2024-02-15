(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Tournament commences February 15, 2024, at The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif. Champion will take home 2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Genesis enters its eighth consecutive year of partnership with the PGA TOUR, TGR Live, and TGR Foundation, title sponsoring the 2024 Genesis Invitational hosted by Tiger Woods at The Riviera Country Club.

2024 GENESIS INVITATIONAL RETURNS TO THE RIVIERA COUNTRY CLUB AS PGA TOUR SIGNATURE EVENT

Continue Reading

"It is a tremendous honor to continue our title sponsorship of The Genesis Invitational, in support of tournament host Tiger Woods' TGR Foundation," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "The Genesis Invitational represents a celebration of golf that brings together fans and athletes, providing them with an immersive experience based on Genesis' distinctly Korean values of elevated hospitality."

Tournament host Tiger Woods will make his 2024 PGA TOUR debut at The Genesis Invitational. Woods is joined by 18 of the top 20 golfers in the Official World Golf Ranking, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele and Wyndham Clark.

Also at the tournament will be the PGA TOUR's Korean players, including Byeong Hun (Ben) An, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim.

Elevated to Signature Event

The Genesis Invitational was elevated once again this year as one of the eight PGA TOUR Signature Events for 2024. Signature Events are highly coveted tournaments featuring a limited field, offering increased prize money and FedExCup points.

The winner of this year's tournament will receive a 2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe and $4 million of the $20 million purse.

Genesis is also continuing its signature double hole-in-one prize for both players and caddies at the 14th and 16th holes, with eligibility renewed each round.

The player with the first hole-in-one each day on the 14th hole each round will be awarded a Genesis GV80, while his caddie will receive a Genesis Electrified GV70. In addition, the first player to ace the 16th hole each round will win a Genesis GV70 and his caddie will take home a Genesis GV60.

Each year, tournament proceeds contribute to advancing the educational programs of TGR Foundation for students in Southern California and beyond through the TGR Learning Lab. This year, Genesis Gives is donating $100,000 each to three youth sports organizations-First Tee, Girls on the Run, U.S. Soccer Foundation-to continue the momentum of Genesis Gives' reach and support of youth development through the means of sports in the U.S. In just the past couple of years, Genesis and its non-profit foundation have donated $10 million to various athletics, STEAM, and arts education initiatives.

Distinctly Korean Hospitality

Celebrating the brand's Korean cultural heritage,

Genesis takes meticulous care to ensure that all its customers are treated as "son-nim", meaning honored guest-a unique Korean hospitality concept The Genesis Invitational is no exception, bringing the same level of elevated hospitality experience to players, caddies, and spectators at every touchpoint through a variety of programs on-site.

This year's Players & Caddies Lounge features a complimentary barber service and physical therapy tools. Courtesy vehicles are allocated to all players, with tailored experiences aided by Genesis product specialists provided throughout the tournament.

Other activations on-site include "Chari-tees", presented by Genesis Gives and the Genesis Inspiration Foundation, where guests can select a charitable organization that resonates with them and their passions and "Postcards from the Green" where spectators can write postcards to their favorite players and loved ones.

At the 14th Lounge, fans can immerse themselves in the action at the 14th Tee with Bang & Olufsen headphones, showcasing the sounds of a player's shot or capabilities of headphones with music. Guests can also test their game with "Closest to the Pin" challenges, and younger players with the "Magic Pond". Artist, Jonas Never, returns for a third year with a live painted mural featuring the GV80 Coupe in an iconic Hollywood setting.

In addition, a complimentary coffee bar and Korean-inspired snacks will be available at the 14th Lounge. Genesis is also providing a shuttle service to transfer guests direct from the main entrance to the 14th Lounge on loop.

Guests of the tournament will have the opportunity to view two Genesis concept cars- the X Gran Berlinetta Concept and X Convertible Concept by the main entrance and valet entrance, respectively.

A total of 220 Genesis cars will be deployed throughout the tournament-18 of which will be on display throughout the course. Spectators will have a chance to experience the lineup of Genesis vehicles in its entirety, including the newly redesigned designed GV80 SUV and first-ever GV80 Coupe; the 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year G90 flagship sedan: the Electrified G80 executive sedan; the G70 sport sedan; and the all-electric GV60 SUV.

About The Genesis Invitational

One of the most historic and longest-running events on the PGA TOUR, The Genesis Invitational celebrates its 98th

playing, Feb. 15-18, 2024, at historic Riviera Country Club. With TGR Live serving as the event management company for The Genesis Invitational, the primary benefiting charity is TGR Foundation, with proceeds from the event supporting the foundation's education programs in Southern California and beyond. The tournament's title sponsor is

Genesis , a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, and innovation. For more information about The Genesis Invitational, visit

GenesisInvitational

and follow the tournament on

Facebook ,

Twitter

and

Instagram

@TheGenesisInv.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models - including the 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year G90 along with G70, G80, GV60, GV70, GV80, and GV80 Coupe – Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification with battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at (United States) and (Canada).

SOURCE Genesis Motor America