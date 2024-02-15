(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bots & Brilliance Book Cover

- John BinksHERNDON, VA, USA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / --New Book Release:“Bots & Brilliance: 101 Things You Should Know About Artificial Intelligence.”John Binks, a renowned Technologist and Author, has just released his latest book,“Bots & Brilliance: 101 Things You Should Know About Artificial Intelligence.” This comprehensive guide provides readers with a deep understanding of the ever-evolving world of AI and its impact on our daily lives. This is his third book on the subject.About The Book: Binks' book is for anyone interested in understanding the potential of AI and its impact on society. With his extensive knowledge and experience in the field, Binks breaks down complex concepts into easy-to-understand language, making the book accessible to readers of all backgrounds.“Bots & Brilliance” also includes real-life examples providing readers with a practical understanding of AI.“Bots & Brilliance” has already received rave reviews from industry experts and readers alike. According to Binks,“My goal with this book is to bridge the gap between the technical and non-technical world and provide readers with a comprehensive understanding of AI. I believe that AI has the power to transform our world, and it is crucial for everyone to have a basic understanding of it.”Its approach to this complex subject sets“Bots & Brilliance” apart. With a blend of humor, straightforward explanations, and a sprinkle of whimsy, the book demystifies AI, making it approachable and exciting.Availability:“Bots & Brilliance: 101 Things You Should Know About Artificial Intelligence” is available online and at bookstores near you, including Amazon .About the Author:“Bots & Brilliance” is penned by Technologist / Author John Binks, a leading figure in technology and leadership. The Author brings years of experience and a genuine passion for AI, promising readers an enlightening and enjoyable exploration of the subject.For More Information: To learn more about his other books“Bots & Bosses: The Hilariously Chaotic Symphony of Management in the Age of AI,” and“Bots & Bytes: An Introduction to Artificial Intelligence, ChatGPT, and Machine Learning,” or his new book“Bots & Brilliance: 101 Things You Should Know About Artificial Intelligence,” or to schedule an interview with the Author, please contact John Binks at ... or call 301-379-7321.Join the Conversation: Follow us on Facebook at Facebook Bots & Bosses and for the latest updates, insights, and discussions about AI in management.John Binks2465 Centreville Rd #J17105Herndon, VA 20171Website:LinkedIn:

