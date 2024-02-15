Sound Start Foundation Announces Organizational Goals And Date Of Annual Gala Fundraiser

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sound Start Foundation addresses the need for high-quality early intervention services for infants and toddlers with hearing loss in New Jersey.

Sound Start Foundation's Annual Fundraising Gala will take place on May 9, 2024 at The Mansion at Mountain Lakes

Kris Martin, a celebrated deaf race car driver, to be guest speaker at Sound Start Foundation's Annual Gala.

MOUNTAIN LAKES, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sound Start Foundation CEO Bromme Hampton Cole, and the Board of Trustees, are pleased to announce this year's organizational goals and date of the annual fundraising gala. Sound Start Foundation supports early-intervention for children 0 - 3 years old living in New Jersey who are deaf or hard of hearing, regardless of a family's ability to pay. The foundation also provides up to 65% of the funding required to operate the Sound Start Babies Program for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Children.

Following their recent meeting and marking one year since Cole assumed the role of CEO, the Board of Trustees outlined ambitious goals under Cole's leadership. These include expanding program coverage in New Jersey from 12 to 18 counties, pioneering telehealth opportunities for families with infants diagnosed with hearing loss and devising a strategic plan to augment net assets from $3.5 million to $20 million within the next five years. Over its 27-year history, SSF has positively impacted thousands of children across the state.

Bromme Hampton Cole expressed,“Our commitment to providing crucial services for children with hearing loss remains unwavering. Through strategic expansion and innovation, we aim to reach more families in need and ensure every child has the opportunity to thrive.”

Separately, the Foundation announces its annual fundraising gala, scheduled for Thursday, May 9th at The Mansion in Mountain Lakes. Themed“Racing Towards a Sound Future,” the black-tie gala will feature esteemed guest speaker Kris Martin , a celebrated NASCAR race car driver and motivational speaker who was born deaf and overcame hearing loss. The foundation aims to raise a minimum of $750,000 from the gala to fully support the Sound Start Babies Program.

A Trustee remarked,“While many families may never require our services, those with children born with hearing loss understand the critical gap in early intervention support. Sound Start Foundation stands as a beacon of hope during this vital period of development.”

Of note, the State Department of Education does not provide services until a child is three years old. Because of this, children often receive inadequate support during a critical period of brain development that can lead to irreversible delays in speech and learning.

About Sound Start Foundation

Established in 1996. Sound Start Foundation addresses the need for high-quality early intervention services for infants and toddlers with hearing loss in New Jersey. The foundation is dedicated to supporting educational and therapeutic programs. Sound Start Foundation's financial assistance to the Sound Start Babies Program has empowered thousands of children to develop listening, speech, and communication skills. To learn more visit: soundstartfdn.

About Bromme Hampton Cole

Bromme Hampton Cole is a seasoned professional in the nonprofit sector, specializing in health, education and community in building, rationalizing, and scaling services to vulnerable populations. With a background in investment banking and extensive experience in guiding nonprofits and startups globally, Cole brings a wealth of expertise to his role. He was appointed CEO of Sound Start Foundation in February 2023.

