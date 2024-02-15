Metal Pipe From Delhi Metro Station Falls On Scooter; Woman Injured

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) A 26-year-old woman sustained injuries after a heavy metal pipe from a Delhi Metro station fell onto her scooter in west Delhi, an official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at Delhi Metro's Subhash Nagar Station.

In a video of the incident, being circulated on social media, some persons could be seen lifting a white coloured pipe which probably fell from the Metro Station on a two-wheeler.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said that the incident occurred late Wednesday evening.

A medico-legal case (MLC) report was received by the police from Revive Hospital regarding the injuries to a woman. "The scooty of the woman was damaged in the incident. As per the statement of the woman, she does not want any legal action as of now," the officer added.

The incident comes a week after a 53-year-old man died and four others were injured after a portion of the Gokulpuri Metro Station boundary wall crashed in northeast Delhi.

