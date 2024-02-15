               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
TN Govt To Consider Extending Reservation To Muslim Converts Of Backward Classes


2/15/2024 1:45:09 PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Feb 15 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Thursday that the state government will consider a request to extend reservation to Backward Class, Most Backward Class and denotified communities who have converted to Islam.

Stalin was responding to a request by MMK leader M.H. Jawaharullah on the floor of the Assembly on Thursday.

The Chief Minister said that the state government would consult legal experts and do the needful in this matter.

Earlier, Jawahirullah had flagged the denial of reservation to the members of the Backward Class, Most Backward Class and notified communities who have converted to Islam.

The Chief Minister said the DMK government would consider the request, just like the measures it has taken to uplift the social, economic and educational status of the Adi Dravidar, Backward Class, Most Backward Class and denotified communities to protect their interests.

--IANS

aal/arm

