Pure Strategies Offers 2024 Nature Action Forum For Business

GLOUCESTER, Mass., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Strategies , a sustainability consulting firm empowering brands and retailers to realize meaningful environmental and social improvement, is offering a 7-month Nature Action Forum for Business to help companies progress on their nature programs.

The Pure Strategies 2024 Nature Action Forum is accepting applications for a cohort of corporate sustainability professionals that will begin meeting in March 2024. Applications are due by March 22, 2024.

Through monthly web-based meetings, members of the Nature Action Forum will:



Build knowledge about the drivers and approaches in a corporate nature strategy

Create their own action plan to advance a nature strategy that is suited for their business Acquire skills, practical tools, and information to take their next steps

The monthly workshops will cover topics including

nature assessment approaches, target setting, implementation actions, and disclosure frameworks such as the Task Force for Nature-related Disclosures and others. The workshops will culminate with an in-person deep learning experience during Climate Week in New York City in September, 2024.

"This is a proven program with past participants that included Stonyfield, Everlane, Lush, Ralph Lauren, Once Upon a Farm, and others," notes Tim Greiner, Managing Director and Co-founder of Pure Strategies. "The Nature Action Forum is a unique learning opportunity that helps companies take the steps toward a nature-positive future."

"Working with the Pure Strategies Nature Action Forum has been an invaluable experience, offering a place to learn from experts, share challenges and successes across practitioners in various industries, and be educated on tools and best practices for addressing nature-related impacts and influencing change in your organization," notes Katina Boutis, Director of Sustainability, Everlane. "I am coming away with a deeper understanding and renewed energy to properly measure, create goals, and take meaningful action for nature-related impacts."



Applications and payment are due by March 22, 2024. Companies can learn more and apply here .

About Pure Strategies

Pure Strategies

has been transforming business through sustainability performance since 1998. Our team helps companies initiate and enhance existing sustainability programs by setting meaningful sustainability goals, devising effective management strategies, and making changes to products and supply chains that deliver value to the business and society. Our clients include Walmart, Ahold Delhaize USA, Seventh Generation, TAZO, Timberland, Everlane, MegaFood, Ben & Jerry's, and over 100 others. Pure Strategies is proud to be a Co-Founder of The Chemical Footprint Project , a licensed GreenScreen® Consultant , The Sustainability Consortium

registered service provider staff member, a pioneer member of the Science Based Targets Network Corporate Engagement Program , and a certified

B Corp .



