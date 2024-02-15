DEPLOYING HOPE INITIATIVE HELPS MILITARY FAMILIES IN FINANCIAL CRISIS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Empowering Military Families: The Rosie Network's Deploying Hope Initiative Aims to Break Financial Barriers for Service Members and Veterans

- Lura Poggi, Executive Director of The Rosie Network DIEGO , CA, USA , February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Rosie Network has launched The Deploying Hope Initiative to assist military families facing financial hardship due to constant relocations, long deployments, and spousal under/unemployment. The ground-breaking initiative will help pave the way to a brighter future for military spouses, transitioning service members, and veterans by helping them establish their own portable companies and provide the tools needed for success and the ability to provide for their families-at no cost to them.“We recognize the critical need to address financial hardships within these communities and have set a goal to raise $250,000,” said Lura Poggi, Executive Director of The Rosie Network.“Through this initiative, we can expand our programs like Service2CEO and equip more military families in need with the resources and opportunities necessary to overcome economic barriers and be successful,” Poggi added.According to the Department of Defense, nearly 25 percent of all military families struggle to put food on the table. Coping with significant financial burdens that are intensified by the soaring cost of living, many families are pushed to the brink of poverty. Additionally, veterans themselves face formidable challenges, as they contend with the transition to civilian life, navigating financial uncertainty, and, tragically, potential homelessness.Since 2012, The Rosie Network has supported military families through entrepreneurship offering flexibility to navigate deployments and transitions and create income streams independent of traditional job markets. Military families gain stability and empowerment through entrepreneurship, taking control of their professional lives.By contributing to the Deploying Hope Initiative, supporters can provide essential resources and support systems to help military family entrepreneurs thrive. Every dollar contributed to The Rosie Network's campaign will have a tangible impact, enabling targeted programs such as training programs, mentorship initiatives, and networking opportunities.For more information and to support the campaign, visit .The Rosie Network is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to building stronger military families by developing entrepreneurial programming that empowers active-duty veterans and military spouses to realize the American Dream of small business ownership, increasing financial stability and self-sufficiency of those who have served our country. This year, The Rosie Network celebrates its twelfth year of helping military-connected entrepreneurs launch and grow their businesses. The Rosie Network

