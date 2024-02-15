ASTERRA Announces Team Promotions And New Talent To Accelerate Already Rapid Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Continued upward trajectory expected for Earth observation solutions pioneers

- Elly Perets, chief executive officer of ASTERRASAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Earth observation for infrastructure intelligence pioneers, ASTERRA, announced several strategic promotions and new hires to support its rapidly expanding SaaS business.“Following great financial results in 2023 from the development of EO Discover and the successful transition to our SaaS solution, and with the expected continuation of this growth trend in 2024, we are thrilled to expand the roles of several executives and add additional team members to ASTERRA,” said Elly Perets, chief executive officer of ASTERRA.To support the expansion of the ASTERRA team and each member's impact, Gary Eaton was appointed Chief of Staff.Jasmin Inbar, the Vice President of Corporate and Business Development, has had her role expanded. In addition to her current position, she now serves as the head of the Earth Observation division. This new division was established because ASTERRA sees limitless possibilities for growth using Earth observation to solve problems on Earth. She will oversee the expansion of ASTERRA solutions.Jacquie Matzkin was named Head of Products. She will guide ASTERRA as the team moves from research and development to product, applying knowledge, experience, and the voice of customers to the product development cycle.On the sales side, the recent successes and continued interest in ASTERRA solutions in Latin America also drove additions to the team. Cesar Garcia is now the Sales Manager for the southwest and Latin America.ASTERRA has also seen continued expansion of business focused on water and their SaaS solution. Now providing support for these programs is Michal Giveon-Cohen, sales and support manager for the water division.More information can be found on href="about/" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">asterra/about/.***ASTERRA (formerly Utilis) provides geospatial data-driven platform solutions for water utilities, government agencies, and the greater infrastructure industry in the areas of roads, rails, dams, and mines. ASTERRA services use Polarimetric Synthetic Aperture Radar (PolSAR) data from satellites and then artificial intelligence (AI) to turn this data into large-scale decision support tools. The company's proprietary algorithms, and highly educated scientists and engineers are the keys to their mission, to become humanity's eyes on the Earth. Since 2017, ASTERRA solutions have been used in over 64 countries to over 600 customers, verifying over 100,000 leaks, saving over 368 billion gallons of potable water, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 235,520 metric tons, and saving 920,000 MWH of energy, all in support of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. ASTERRA is headquartered in Israel with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, and Japan. Their innovative data solutions are used in multiple verticals around the globe. For more information on ASTERRA and to learn more about their technology, visit

